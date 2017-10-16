£1.5million investment for new Bedford car business

A booming business has relocated to Bedford, creating a haven for classic and performance cars worth £millions.

Christian Lewis Performance and Classic Cars has moved from Northants to Ampthill Road, Bedford, where the new site will hold the biggest collection of Aston Martin Vanquishes in the world, for sale under one roof.

The company has invsted £1.5 million in the venture which includes a tailor-made refurbishment of the building and a state-of-the-art security system.

Christian set up in business in 2013 after a successful career working at Aston Martin, where he earned the distinction of being the youngest ever mechanic to be inducted into the famous Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) Guild of Technicians.

Going on to become workshop manager for one the most revered AML specialists in the country, Christian then took the leap to open his own business and create a specialist team to work on Aston Martin, Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini and Porsche.

He said: “This new premises will enable me to develop the business even further, expanding my team of elite mechanics and broaden our services. Our location provides great transport links, which is vital as our customers are nationwide and we procure vehicles from across the world.

“I am very proud to be supported and trusted by so many clients and it’s an honour to work on such beautiful vehicles.”

Over the years Christian has brushed shoulders with stars such Chris Evans and Orlando Bloom and many other celebrities who share his passion for unique, beautiful cars.

The company specialise in servicing, restoration, and procurement of classic and performance cars. They also provide a storage service for customers, who want their pride and joy to be safe and pampered during the winter months.

Seeking to expand his team, Christian is currently recruiting for specialist mechanics and new members of his restoration team, contact him direct via their website www.christianlewis.com for more information.

Potential new customers will be able to view the new facility at an Invitation Event on Saturday 28th October, please contact Christian and his team for details.