1,000 new jobs to be created in Bedford Borough

Up to a 1,000 new jobs are expected to be created following the sale of land in Kempston for warehousing.

Bedford Borough Council has completed the sale of Bedford Link, a logistics development site at Bell Farm near Kempston, to LondonMetric Property Plc.

Due to its location, motorway links and scale, Bedford Link is expected to be developed as prime distribution warehousing totalling up to 670,000 sq ft. The site is adjacent to Marsh Leys Business Park where LondonMetric owns a Argos distribution centre Sainsbury’s and Asda.

Construction is anticipated to start in summer 2018 and, once completed, it is estimated that the development will create around 1,000 new permanent jobs, bringing opportunities for local residents and providing a further economic boost for the Borough.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “This site will become a high quality development, bringing investment and jobs to our Borough.Bedford Borough has seen a string of major investment successes in recent years, and the sale of this site continues this trend. This council will continue to work hard to ensure that our local economy continues to thrive and grow, bringing jobs and opportunities for local residents.”

Mark Stirling, Property Director from LondonMetric said “We have worked closely with Bedford Borough Council over the last three years and are delighted to have concluded the site acquisition. We look forward to working with the Bedford community and using our occupier relationships to enable the full build out of the site and maximise its job creation potential.”

For further information on Bedford link please see www.bedfordlink.co.uk