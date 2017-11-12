Console Corner: South Park The Fractured But Whole review

You’re going to have yourself a time.

There have been plenty of games in the past which have merely piggybacked on the name of a TV show or movie.

The role play element allows lots of depth with you levelling up powers and gaining team mates along the way to help you take on enemies like the Sixth Graders. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

Some of them have been epic - think Die Hard - others epic fails - think E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (one for the 80s gamers out there).

I can happily report that South Park: The Fractured But Whole sits comfortably in the former.

Having not read much on the new South Park game in the build up to its release and not being a die hard fan of South Park - although I loved it as a teenager - I wasn’t sure what to expect from the game.

But from the off the toilet humour jokes and sketches hit the spot and the graphics were as good as the cartoon series.

You take the role of the new kid thrust into a neighbourhood battle of monumental proportions.

With an entire town of people to meet for selfies to increase your status and a costume wardrobe bigger than a Lady Gaga concert, South Park has lots to offer.

There are plenty of places to search for collectibles to help you craft items which aid in your battles and boost your power.

There are also secret locations to find for items and of course the obligatory quest items to collect.

If all of this isn’t enough then you can always visit various locations to use their toilets to do a number two using a combination of stick movements and button taps (yes seriously).

Overall South Park The Fractured But Whole is a South Park fans’ dream. There are plenty of jokes along the way and the actual gameplay mechanics and combat system holds up against some of the top games in the class with some amazing super powers to behold.