Console Corner: Puyo Puyo Tetris review

A mash-up that actually works...

Everyone loves a bargain or a buy one get one free don’t they.

Well SEGA are effectively offering just that with two classic puzzle games in a mash-up that - for once - actually works with Puyo Puyo Tetris .

For a puzzle game, Puyo Puyo Tetris has loads of personality and a colorful cast of 24 characters.

If you didn’t get it from the title, the game is a crossover between the Puyo Puyo series and the Tetris franchise, and features various gameplay modes incorporating both aspects.

The game features online play, voice acting (in English rather than Japanese) and the guest characters.

SEGA and Sonic Team have delivered a solid amalgamation of these two classics, something which isn’t always easy to pull off for developers - who remembers Typing of the Dead? Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

The story is a big 10 on the silly-ometer but in a good, fun way rather than being irritating.

Each character has different playing styles which is great in terms of longevity in Adventure mode.

PPT is immaculately presented and is bursting with modes and content.

The multiplayer aspect is massive and is so easy to pick up and play. While puzzle games like Puyo Puyo Tetris are more commonly associated with mobile gaming nowadays, this is a mash-up that definitely works on console.

For the casual gamer it won’t break the bank at £19.99 and it will also appeal to young children. But PPT is also the type of game that offers an adequate challenge for even the most hardcore puzzle players with its Challenge modes.

PPT’s great strength is the wide range of creative game modes and the multiplayer options which make it a superb party game.

The somewhat long-winded story mode won’t be to everyone’s tastes but I took it for what it was and enjoyed it. Plus any game with the Tetris music is worth having right?