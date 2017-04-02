Console Corner: Lazing on a Disney Afternoon

I know you have just read the word Disney and more or less given up reading thinking this is just for kids, well actually this promises to be great news for any of you who grew up in the 80s and 90s.

That’s because Capcom has announced it will be releasing a throwback compilation game comprising six classics and including the likes of Duck Tales and Talespin!

Set aside April 18th for a trip down memory lane with Disney Afternoon

The Disney Afternoon Collection, a collection of six games that feature beloved Disney TV characters from the 80s and 90s in fun-filled adventures will be released on April 18th for £15.99 and will be bursting with nostalgia - certainly for me anyway.

The beautifully restored classic games feature crisp 1080p HD support and include all-new modes that can be enjoyed by first-time players and long-time fans.

The Disney Afternoon Collection will be available as a digital download for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Players will be able to relive their childhood afternoons with Disney and explore some of the classics which shaped the future of gaming.

The full list includes Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers and the sequel which lets players team up with a friend in co-op play as they assume the roles of the mischievous Chip and Dale as they take on memorable villain Fat Cat and attempt to solve the mystery of a missing kitten.

Set aside April 18th for a trip down memory lane with Disney Afternoon

Darkwing Duck (yes that’s right!) sees you play as the original caped crusader and fight a city full of criminals from the infamous F.O.W.L. organization in the action-packed platforming epic.

DuckTales 1 and 2 will have you re live another iconic platforming adventure as players help Scrooge McDuck fill his feathery pockets with vast riches from across the world and the sequel which takes you to the likes of Bermuda Triangle and Niagara Falls.

In TaleSpin you can take to the skies again as Baloo the bear navigates his plane through exotic and dangerous locations in this side-scrolling shoot-em-up.

All six games are new and improved HD versions of the originals and feature a number of filtering options that replicate a classic retro look and feel. There are new Boss Rush and Time Attack modes for each game as well as a “Rewind” feature which makes these challenging titles more accessible for newcomers.