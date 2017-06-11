Console Corner: DiRT 4 review

Rally close to racing perfection.

The Colin McRae and DiRT series have been famed for their brilliant handling and gameplay and DiRT 4 takes that on to another level.

The beauty from the get go with DiRT 4 is that - as is a longstanding hallmark of most Codemasters games - it is instantly accessible to gamers of all abilities.

Whether you just enjoy the odd whizz around the track or something a lot more involved DiRT 4 caters for everyone.

It’s an exciting month for racing games. DiRT launched on Tuesday and Wipeout Omega (out Wednesday) marks the rebirth of the Iconic PlayStation 90s futuristic racer. Then we welcome miniature mayhem fun back with Micro Machines World Series later this month.

DiRT 4, though, seems to have taken the best elements from all the top racing games and carefully sewn them together to produce comfortably the best rally game ever and perhaps even one of the best racing games of all time, it’s that good.

DiRT 4

But what makes DiRT 4 so special? Well I have touched on the game’s accessibility and excellent gameplay which sits within a truly immersive racing world.

DiRT 4 really does feels like the culmination of a lot of effort to perfect realism and handling using past experiences with previous titles and the best of the rest.

The Your Stage element adds huge depth and potentially infinite tracks too.

The attention to detail is there for all to see in DiRT 4 and they even consulted World Rally Championship driver Kris Meeke to help develop the game which puts the emphasis on listening to the pace notes from your co-driver.

It means constantly living on the edge and that is what makes DiRT 4 so exciting - and addictive.

I really struggled to find anything negative to say about DiRT 4 and when you throw in the fact it comes with more vehicles, tracks and race modes than ever before we really do have something special on our hands.

Out: Now

Format: PS4, Xbox One & PC

Rating: 9.5/10